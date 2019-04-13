Four arrested after drug search

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - It was a busy afternoon as Jonesboro police arrested four people in connection with the discovery of drugs and drug paraphernalia during a search, according to Jonesboro police.
William Stacks, Gregory Michael Sons, Amber Fox, all of Jonesboro and Charisma Giles of Cordova, Tenn. were arrested April 11 after Street Crimes investigators went to a home in the 900-block of Poplar to look for Stacks and Sons on another case.
According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, police found out Sons was a parole absconder and had a warrant through the board of parole.
Police later arrested Sons and found a marijuana grinder, digital scales and a spoon with white crystal like powder on a desk near the front door, officers said.
Officers then searched the house, finding drugs, fraudulent prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia inside, police said in the affidavit.
Sons was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 28 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule IV or VI less than 28 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stacks was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than two grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule IV or VI less than 28 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, hindering apprehension or prosecution and possession of schedule VI less than four ounces.
Fox was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine purpose to deliver greater than two grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver, furnishing prohibited articles and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Giles, who was a caretaker for a person living at the home, was arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than two grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, abuse of adults-abuse endangered or impaired adults and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A $45,000 bond was set for the four people arrested.
Each are scheduled to be arraigned May 31 in circuit court.
