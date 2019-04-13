Girl twisted ankle during homerun trot, so her opponents carried her to each base

SEYMOUR, WI (WBAY/Gray News) - It’s a moment during a recent high school softball game that anyone in attendance won’t soon forget.
The girls from Bay Port traveled to take on Seymour and delivered a championship moment in sportsmanship.
Seymour sophomore Sophie Wery will always remember what happened last Friday after her bat connected with a softball.
“I hit a homerun, and then I was rounding second on my victory lap, and then I did not see a hole there and I stepped right in it and twisted my ankle,” recalled Wery.
And down in pain she went.
“I tried to put pressure on it and I couldn’t. I was really scared my season was over,” said Wery.
Because softball rules prohibit a player’s coach or teammates from touching them until the reach home plate, Wery was stranded.
But not for long.
“I can honestly say I’ve never seen a moment like that,” said Seymour softball coach Karri Vandenlangenberg.
“I was like, ‘Go help her out,’ and immediately Maddy ran across the field and Kyleigh picked her up. It was a very proud coach moment,” said Bay Port coach Amber Francour.
To save her from forfeiting her homer, Bay Port juniors Maddy Ehlke and Kyleigh Schuette carried Wery on her journey home.
“Every time we got to a base we kind of would like tip her a little bit and make sure one of her toes got on the base,” said Schuette with a smile.
“She was kind of like laughing the whole time. She’s like, ‘Sorry guys.’ We’re like, ‘We’re good,’” said Ehlke.
After the three girls reached home plate, the moment touched everyone involved.
“And I said ‘thank you,’ and then my teammates carried me to the dugout when I got attention for my ankle,” said Wery.
“I actually went across the diamond and shook the coach’s hand and just let her know that she had a real class-act team, because that speaks volumes when a team like that just ups and does it,” said Vandenlangenberg.
“One of my biggest things that I want to instill in these girls is being young athletes and young people,” said Francour.
In a two-run Seymour victory, Wery’s homer loomed large.
But on this day the box score was secondary.
“Ever since I was young I’ve been taught sportsmanship is key to a great player, and just putting that into play now, it’s really showing how much I’ve grown as a player and it was really rewarding to have that feeling,” sad Schuette.
“I was really grateful and surprised that they would be so kind to do that,” added Wery.
“I feel really good, I feel proud of myself, I’m also really happy I could help her out, sportsmanship is definitely a first over winning,” said Ehlke.
