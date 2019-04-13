Jonesboro Open brings the best in Disc Golf Pro Tour to NEA

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The best golfers in the world have gathered in a southern town. If you’re thinking I’m talking about Magnolia Lane and azaleas, well you’re wrong.
It’s becoming a new tradition unlike any other, it’s the Jonesboro Open at Disc Side of Heaven.
Tournament Director Brad Pietz says that the professional side of the tournament has grown from 66 players to 157. The amateur side has grown from 77 to the maximum number of 144. In total, 301 disc golfers from around the globe are converging on Jonesboro this week.
The tournament wraps up on Sunday. Check out the live leaderboard here.
