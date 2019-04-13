JPD seeing an increase in minority applications, first time in years

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - We hear about police departments across the country struggling to fill open positions.
While Jonesboro Police face the same problem, their application numbers are actually up.
According to JPD's 2018 Annual Report, applications across the board are up 88%.
Even more, JPD saw an increase in minority applications for the first time in years.
It's something Police Chief Rick Elliott said the department has put a larger focus on recently, changing recruiting efforts to reach the most people and pushing for diversity within the department.
"We want the police department to look like a representation of the community," Elliott said. "So it's a good mix to have people from all walks of life to apply and to represent your community."
Elliott said the department does have about ten positions open right now.
If you’re interested in applying, visit the department’s new website.
