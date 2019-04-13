Local food truck business installing security cameras following theft

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A theft at a local food truck hot spot has the owner beefing up security and warning others.
Partovi's owner was trying to find ways to enhance customer experience and make them forget they were in a parking lot, so she added plants and decorations around the lot.
"We're doing it for our community, and I guess that's just not enough for some people," Kori Partovi said. "People always try to find a way to take advantage."
After good faith failed, Partovi is turning to more secure measures.
Several of the plants and decorations added outside of the food truck went missing one night.
It was a small theft, but one that Partovi said made a big impact on her thinking.
Now she locks everything inside at the end of the night and is in the process of installing security cameras, hoping other small business owners can learn from her experience.
"We live in an area where theft is still a big deal, even small things like a pot of flowers," Partovi said. "So just be leery of that and always watch people that are looking at your property."
Partovi has since replaced the stolen plants, hoping it makes a big impact on customers.
And she plans to have the cameras installed before their big block party next Saturday, April 20.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.