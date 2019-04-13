Mom’s day isn’t only in May

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A-State hosted its second annual Mom’s Day at the Chancellor’s house where students got to bring their mothers for a little treat.
Hostess Beth Damphousse hosted a tea party to show their appreciation for mothers and mother figures to the students on campus.
A brunch, photo booth, painting and boutiques were set up for some memory making.
Damphousse said the students are like her own kids.
“We realize that these moms have played an instrumental role and mom figures in their lives. We just want to say thank you for creating such wonderful students that they’re sending our way and trusting us with their care and education, and letting us have a little bit of a part of their lives," Damphousse said.
Saturday’s event was all about mothers and mother figures, but one outshined them all.
The “Mom of the Year” award was presented to Kim Reeves and it was nominated by her daughter, Morgan.
Students wrote letters of nomination were reviewed and chosen by a committee.
Damphousse said future events focus on the entire family in the fall.
