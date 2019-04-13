New program within JPD focuses on helping victims of violent crimes

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A new program with the Jonesboro Police Department aims to foster a better relationship between police and the public.
It's called the Victim's Advocate Program.
It’s a full-time position whose main goal is helping victims of violent crimes.
The Victim’s Advocate Program was started just this year.
The thought behind it was providing victims with more one on one time with police and helping them get in contact with people and resources they need to navigate the court system.
It frees up detectives to focus on the investigation and gives victims one person to contact for support.
"A position like this just gives a little bit more personal attention," Police Chief Rick Elliott said. "We can spend a little bit more time with individuals, and I just think it helps with building relationships with the community."
Elliott said in just the short time the coordinator position has been operating, they've already received positive feedback.
And if public demand for the program grows, Elliott says they will look into adding another position within the program.
