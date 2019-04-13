One injured as vehicle barrels into JETS facility, police say

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A person was taken to a hospital Saturday after a vehicle went into the Jonesboro Economical Transit Regional Transfer Facility, Jonesboro police said.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, the crash happened around 2 p.m. April 13.
The post noted that a vehicle lost control heading north on Caraway Road, then went into the facility.
“The vehicle broke several windows and struck a man who was sitting inside. The patron was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the driver was not hurt,” police said in the post.
The JETS schedule will not be impacted at this time.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.