Organ donations save 5 people’s lives

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The St. Bernards Health and Wellness Expo was in full-swing Saturday with free health screenings and lots of things to do.
The event held numerous booths and free health screenings to those in attendance.
Mid-America Transplant featured a donor family whose organs have helped to save the lives of five people.
Hunter Keiter died in March 2019 and was a registered organ donor.
His mother, Roxanne Gilley, said her son’s organs were put to good use.
“We were in shock there was an accident,” Gilley said. “We found out he wasn’t going to make it, but because of my 25-year-old son, five people are alive today.”
Gilley said she looks forward to meeting the five recipients of Hunter’s organs.
“I hope and pray that we get to meet the five people who have a part of our kid and I can’t wait to hear his heart beat in someone else,” Gilley said. “I wished it was in him, but it’s not. God’s chose other plans. By the grace of God and by our prayers, our support team will make it and I pray for the families of the recipients.”
The St. Bernards Health and Wellness Expo is continuing through April 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
