Police: West Memphis murder suspect in custody

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT) - One of the two suspects sought in connection with a murder earlier this month in West Memphis has been arrested, police there said Saturday.
According to a post on the West Memphis Police Department Facebook page, Raheem Stackhouse was taken into custody on two counts of 1st degree homicide for the shooting in the 1800-block of East Broadway.
West Memphis police, the US Marshals East Arkansas Fugitive Task Force, the ATF Multi-Agency Task Force and Crittenden County deputies arrested Stackhouse at 12:30 a.m. April 13.
Stackhouse surrendered to Marion police and is set to appear in court April 15 for a probable cause hearing, the post noted.
Police are still searching for Reginald Smith in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information in connection with Smith’s whereabouts can call West Memphis Police at 870-732-7555 or Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.
