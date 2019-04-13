Rain and Windy This Evening

Rain will continue and winds will increase as an area of low-pressure moves over us. Winds not associated with thunderstorms could produce gusts from 30-50 mph later this evening. With heavy rain falling, a few trees or power poles could fall in these winds. We’re still watching a narrow timeline for severe weather though it may slide southeast of Region 8. A low threat for strong, damaging winds near 60 mph will be possible along with a very low tornado threat. Some spots will get close to 2 inches by the time the rain ends overnight. Tomorrow, cooler and windy with temperatures only rising to the mid-50s after starting the day in the mid-40s. A few lingering showers will be possible throughout the day. Sun and nicer weather returns on Monday.