Ryan Graham & Bubba Ogbebor provide highlights in 2nd Arkansas State scrimmage

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The offense made plenty of plays Friday in the 2nd Arkansas State scrimmage. Junior RB Ryan Graham had a pair of touchdown runs. Bubba Ogbebor had a highlight grab.
QB Logan Bonner was held out of Friday’s activities for precautionary reasons. He’s bouncing back from an injury suffered last week.
The biggest highlight of all was Wendy Anderson watching the scrimmage. She continues her fight with cancer.
Blake Anderson’s crew will take Saturday, Sunday, and Monday off. They’ll practice Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday.
The Spring Game is scheduled for Saturday, April 20th, A-State will conclude spring ball on Tuesday, April 23rd.
