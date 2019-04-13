Sales pitch leads to man’s arrest, police say

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A man’s attempt to sell vacuum cleaners and a Boston butt to a woman now has the man facing theft and credit card related charges, Jonesboro police said Friday.
Thomas Hopes of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of theft $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000 and fraudulent use of a credit card after an investigation by Jonesboro police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told police she was working in her yard and was approached by Hopes.
Hopes first said he was selling vacuum cleaners, but the victim said she had a good vacuum cleaner.
Hopes then asked the victim to buy a Boston butt for his soccer team for $35, police said, noting the victim agreed to buy the Boston butt and gave Hopes her debit card.
The victim then received a bank statement, noticing a withdrawal for $1,450, police said.
A $25,000 bond was set for Hopes, who will be arraigned May 31 in circuit court.
