A-State tennis picks up Sun Belt win over ULM

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
JONESBORO, Ark. (4/13/19) –The Arkansas State women’s tennis team defeated ULM 4-1 Saturday in a Sun Belt Conference match played at RidgePointe Country Club.
The Red Wolves pick up their first Sun Belt win on the season and improve to 4-12 overall, 1-8 in league action. ULM drops to 10-5 overall and 5-4 in Sun Belt play.
“This was a huge win for us,” said A-State head coach Kel Lange. “We’ve been so close for so many matches and we finally got to the finish line today. I am really proud of the team for their effort today and look forward to the same effort in the match tomorrow.”
Anita Detlava and Berta Masevall Masip earned a 6-3 victory and the duo of Shelby King and Shannon O’Breien secured the doubles point with a 7-5 decision on court two.
Detlava shutout Teodora Radu in singles action, 6-0, giving A-State the 2-0 match lead. ULM got on the board with Shivani Manjanna topping King 6-2, 7-6, but the Red Wolves took the next two singles matches to secure the conference victory. Pornpawee Pramethong defeated Emilia Alfaro 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 to make it 3-1 before Masdevall Masip ended the match with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 win over Jimena Garbino.
A-State closes out the regular season on Sunday with an 8:00 a.m. encounter against Louisiana at Jonesboro Country Club. Follow the Red Wolves tennis team on Twitter at @AStateTennis for the latest news and updates on match times and schedule changes.
