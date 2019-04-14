Chilly Mornings, Nice Afternoons Early this Week

The rain has moved out and we’re actually ending the day with sunshine. Temperatures remain chilly though and we get even colder as we fall to the upper 30s and low 40s by morning. The cool air won’t last as we’re back in the 70s on Monday and near 80 by Tuesday afternoon. Winds stay breezy to windy as well. Our next storm chance comes on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We’re already watching for severe weather and parts of Region 8 already have a low to medium risk so have a plan ready and way to get warnings overnight. We’ll talk more about this system over the next few days. You can find updates on Region 8 News, social media, and the StormTeam8 app.