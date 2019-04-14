Lyon baseball beats Hannibal-LaGrange for series win

Back-to-back doubles by Ryan Clack and Jake Michener opened up another big inning for the Scots in the top of the seventh. Kylan Barnett drew a walk following the Michener RBI-double before West beat out an infield single to load the bases. A wild pitch allowed Michener to trot home before Strack drew a walk to load up the bases once more. Tristan Buschow cleared the bases in the next at-bat for the Scots as he roped a double down the left-field line. Pritchard added another RBI-single later in the inning to give the Scots an 11-3 advantage over the Trojans.