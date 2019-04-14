Lyon baseball beats Hannibal-LaGrange for series win

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
HANNIBAL, Mo. – The 17th-ranked Lyon College baseball team trailed Hannibal-LaGrange, 3-2, heading into the sixth inning in Saturday’s series finale at Nichols Field. The Scots pulled ahead with three runs in the top of the sixth and six more in the top of the seventh as Lyon went on to take the game, 12-4. With the victory, the Scots clinched the series, 2-1, over the Trojans.
Lyon improved to 33-13 (17-7 American Midwest Conference) with the win, while HLG dropped to 14-26 (6-21 AMC).
An error by the HLG defense to open up the game led to two runs for the Scots in the top of the first. Alan West plated the first run with an RBI-single to right field before he came around to score on an RBI-double by Troy Strack as Lyon jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the Trojans.
HLG rallied back to tie the game at 2-2 with a run in the second and third innings and overtook the lead with another run in the bottom of the fifth.
A key two-out error by the HLG defense in the top of the sixth inning sparked the Scots offensively. With the bases loaded following the error, Zane Pritchard knocked a single to shallow right field to plate two runs before Tanner Seibel added another run in the inning for the Scots with an RBI-double to center.
Back-to-back doubles by Ryan Clack and Jake Michener opened up another big inning for the Scots in the top of the seventh. Kylan Barnett drew a walk following the Michener RBI-double before West beat out an infield single to load the bases. A wild pitch allowed Michener to trot home before Strack drew a walk to load up the bases once more. Tristan Buschow cleared the bases in the next at-bat for the Scots as he roped a double down the left-field line. Pritchard added another RBI-single later in the inning to give the Scots an 11-3 advantage over the Trojans.
Hannibal-LaGrange added another run in the bottom of the eighth, but the Scots answered back with a run in the top of the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Clack.
Ryan Porras improved to 5-2 on the bump as he earned the win. In 6.2 innings, Porras allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits with six strikeouts.
West, Buschow, Pritchard, Seibel and Clack all collected two hits each in the game for the Scots while Buschow and Pritchard drove in three runs each.
The Lyon College baseball team will continue its extended road trip with a doubleheader on Tuesday at Blue Mountain College. Tuesday’s twin bill is set to begin at noon.
