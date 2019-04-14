NICU reunion has parents celebrating

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The St. Bernards NICU Reunion gathered families and graduates to celebrate their progress since their stay at the hospital.
The reunion at the Health and Wellness Expo allowed the families to catch up with the St. Bernards doctors and nurses that cared for their baby during their stay.
Nursing Director for the NICU Dana Lands said the time spent at the NICU bonds the entire staff and family.
“You know, we send these kids out and spend so much time with them,” Lands said. “The girls get so attached to the parents and the babies and to see them come back now is just amazing.”
The reunion lead to a race that supports the NICU program.
Siblings, family and friends ran in the Kids Rock and Run Race to show their support.
A NICU graduate mother, Casey Finley, said the day is a celebration.
“It’s really special for us to be able to celebrate him coming home healthy,” Finley said. “To see other friends from the community that have had similar experiences and to know that ‘Hey, we’re here, we’re healthy, we graduated’ and it’s just great to celebrate.”
The St. Bernards NICU program started in 2012 and has helped over 1,500 babies and their families.
