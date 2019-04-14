Second West Memphis murder suspect in custody, police say

By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 14, 2019 at 4:02 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 4:02 PM

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT) - A second murder suspect being sought in connection with a shooting earlier this month surrendered to West Memphis mayor Marco McLendon and West Memphis police Sunday.

According to a post on the West Memphis Police Department Facebook page, Reginald Smith turned himself into authorities around 2:30 p.m. April 14.

Smith had been sought, along with Raheem Stackhouse, on suspicion of two counts of first-degree homicide.

Reginald Smith (left) turned himself into authorities Sunday, one day after Raheem Stackhouse was arrested in the case. Both were being sought in connection with a shooting earlier this month in West Memphis. (Source: WMC 5 via West Memphis Police Department)
Stackhouse turned himself into Marion police Saturday, police said.

