Second West Memphis murder suspect in custody, police say

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT) - A second murder suspect being sought in connection with a shooting earlier this month surrendered to West Memphis mayor Marco McLendon and West Memphis police Sunday.
According to a post on the West Memphis Police Department Facebook page, Reginald Smith turned himself into authorities around 2:30 p.m. April 14.
Smith had been sought, along with Raheem Stackhouse, on suspicion of two counts of first-degree homicide.
Stackhouse turned himself into Marion police Saturday, police said.
Region 8 News will have more information as it becomes available.
