Williams Baptist baseball comes up short on Senior Day against Missouri Baptist

Press Release from Williams Baptist Athletics
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) - Quick Recap:The Williams Baptist University baseball team honored nine seniors for its weekend series with Missouri Baptist University. After dropping the first game 9-2, the Eagles came from behind to beat the Spartans 9-6 in game two. MBU snuck out with a 7-6 victory in a back-and-forth series finale that lasted 10 innings.
The nine seniors honored were: Luke Hardy (SR/Fayette, Ala.), Cam Smith(SR/West Memphis, Ark.), Layne Ditto (SR/Walnut Ridge, Ark.), Trent Johns(SR/Olive Branch, Miss.), Hayden Winberry (SR/Crockett, Ark.), Tabor McGraw(SR/McGehee, Ark.), Tyler Cole (SR/Brookland, Ark.), Jose Rojas (SR/Miami, Fla.) and Garrett Shaffer (SR/Horn Lake, Miss.).
Wild Finale:
The rubber match proved to be a back-and-forth affair with the Spartans edging the Eagles 10-9 in 10 innings.
Once again, the eighth inning proved prosperous for WBU. They entered the frame trailing 5-2, but scored three runs on one hit, while taking advantage of two Spartan errors.
Cam Smith scorched a no-doubter over the right field wall to lead off the inning. The Eagles used that momentum as the MBU pitcher plunked back-to-back hitters. A sacrifice bunt by Hayden Winberry forced a defensive error, allowing Layne Ditto to cross the plate and moving Andrew Radcliff (FR/Corning, Ark.) to third base. Radcliff did not take long to make it home, as he came around to score on the next pitch when the catcher overthrew second base. This run tied the game at five as we entered the ninth.
The Spartans scored on a double in the top of the 9th, meaning the Eagles would have to respond in the bottom of the inning or the game would be over.
With two outs, Cam Smith made sure his final home game did not end. The senior hit the second pitch he saw over the fence in right center, tying the game and sending it to extra innings.
MBU, however scored in the 10th and the Eagles were unable to respond, giving the Spartans a 7-6 victory.
Cam Smith finished 3-for-5 with two home runs and a double. Meanwhile, fellow senior Jose Rojas went 2-for-4 with a run scored. One of his hits went for a double.
Charlie McClure (FR/Lake City, Ark.), Ricardo Quintero (JR/Venezuala) and Garrett Shaffer combined to throw six innings of relief. The trio allowed two earned runs on four hits.
Up Next:
WBU finishes the season on a 10 game road trip. They will play at College of the Ozarks on April 16. The doubleheader will begin at 2 p.m.
