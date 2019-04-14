Williams Baptist baseball comes up short on Senior Day against Missouri Baptist

Cam Smith scorched a no-doubter over the right field wall to lead off the inning. The Eagles used that momentum as the MBU pitcher plunked back-to-back hitters. A sacrifice bunt by Hayden Winberry forced a defensive error, allowing Layne Ditto to cross the plate and moving Andrew Radcliff (FR/Corning, Ark.) to third base. Radcliff did not take long to make it home, as he came around to score on the next pitch when the catcher overthrew second base. This run tied the game at five as we entered the ninth.