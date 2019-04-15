A-State tennis picks up second straight Sun Belt win with victory over Louisiana

King took a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Dana Radovanovic to make the match score 2-0 in favor of the Red Wolves. On court three, Detlava rallied back after dropping the first set to win her contest 5-7, 6-3, 6-2. Pornpawee Pramethong also came back after a setback in her first set on court one taking her matchup 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 to clinch the match.