Arkansas softball grabs Sunday doubleheader sweep over Furman

Now leading 8-1 through five frames, Arkansas needed only one additional run to end the game and secure the run-rule victory. For the second day in-a-row, it would be a Razorback pinch-hitter that would get the job done. Sophomore Linnie Malkin was called on with Edwards on first and one out on the board, Malkin drove the 2-0 count down the left-field line and Edwards scored to call the game for the Hogs.