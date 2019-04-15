ASP: Woman dies after early Sunday morning crash

April 14, 2019 at 8:46 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 8:46 PM

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY,, AR (KAIT) -A Mississippi County woman died in an early morning crash Sunday.

According to a report from Arkansas State Police, the crash happened around 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 61 and Cortez Kennedy Ave. in Wilson.

The report states 21-year-old Haley Andrew was driving her 2010 KIA Soul north when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

According to the report, it was raining and road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

