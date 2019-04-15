Cool start, warm finish; deadly storms sweep South

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Monday, April 15.
Weather Headlines
Skies are clear this morning with unseasonably cold conditions across Region 8.
Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s with frost advisories in our far northern counties.
Today's forecast calls for abundant sunshine and highs near 70.
Expect southerly winds at 10 to 20 mph today.
Making News
Powerful storms swept across the South Sunday unleashing tornadoes and flooding that killed left at least eight people dead. A live report ahead at 6.
An early morning crash Sunday claimed the life of a Mississippi County woman.
Families and graduates of St. Bernards NICU gathered this past weekend to celebrate a special reunion.
