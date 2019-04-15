Hogs rally in 9th to avoid sweep from Vanderbilt

Arkansas (26-10, 9-6 SEC) churned out a season-high 22 hits in the game and eight of its nine starters had two hits or more. Opitz and Kjerstad both had the top hitting lines with four hits a piece. Kjerstad matched his career-high hit total and had his second four-hit game of the season. He also extended his hitting streak to nine games and has two hits or more in five of those nine games.