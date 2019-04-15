JPD arrest 2 suspected of breaking into multiple buildings, vehicles

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Jonesboro police say they were able to solve multiple breaking and entering cases with the arrests of two men.
Between April 6 and 11, officers investigated 18 vehicle break-ins and three building/structure break-ins, according to a social media post by the Jonesboro Police Department. In 7 of the cases, handguns were reported stolen.
Working in conjunction with Paragould police, detectives were able to identify Joseph Ryan Tongusi, 21, of Marmaduke as a possible suspect.
He was arrested on a warrant out of Paragould alleging he was involved in a burglary there.
At the time of his arrest, according to JPD, he had meth and a needle in his pocket, as well as a handgun within reach in his vehicle. Investigators reportedly discovered the weapon had been reported stolen three days earlier.
Officers took Tongusi to the Craighead County Detention Center, then searched his vehicle. According to the report, officers found “numerous items [reported stolen] from PPD and JPD cases.”
Police contacted the victims who identified the property as theirs.
During the investigation, police identified Richard Darrell Tippin, 22, of Jonesboro as a second suspect in the case and took him into custody on a felony warrant out of Craighead County.
While being questioned, JPD said Tippin “admitted to numerous break-ins in the same areas and timeframes as Tongusi.”
Both men are each being held on a $250,000 temporary bond awaiting a probable cause hearing.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.