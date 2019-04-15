Lyon OF Alan West named American Midwest Conference Player of the Week

West had a big week for the Scots offensively as he led the team with a .667 batting average (10-for-15). West collected at least one hit in each of the four games last week, including a 4-for-4 performance with one double, one RBI and two runs scored in the Scots’ 5-1 victory against Hendrix College. He had a pair of multi-hit games in the series at Hannibal-LaGrange, including a 3-for-4 day at the plate with one home run, one RBI and three runs scored in the Scots’ 29-9 victory in game two against the Trojans.