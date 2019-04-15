Lyon OF Alan West named American Midwest Conference Player of the Week

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
Lyon College baseball freshman outfielder, Alan West, has been named as the American Midwest Conference Baseball Player of the Week. West earned the honor after helping the Scots to a 3-1 record over a four-game stretch last week. It is the second time this season that West has been named as the AMC Player of the Week.
West had a big week for the Scots offensively as he led the team with a .667 batting average (10-for-15). West collected at least one hit in each of the four games last week, including a 4-for-4 performance with one double, one RBI and two runs scored in the Scots’ 5-1 victory against Hendrix College. He had a pair of multi-hit games in the series at Hannibal-LaGrange, including a 3-for-4 day at the plate with one home run, one RBI and three runs scored in the Scots’ 29-9 victory in game two against the Trojans.
For the season, West is batting .448 (56-for-125), with 11 doubles, three home runs, 31 RBI and 30 runs scored. His .448 batting average leads the AMC and ranks fifth in the NAIA.
The 17th-ranked Lyon College baseball team will continue its lengthy road trip with a doubleheader at Blue Mountain College on Tuesday at noon.
