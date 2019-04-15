Man arrested, accused of posting 42 images, 3 videos of child porn to blog

STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Detectives in Stoddard County, Missouri said they used posts on a Tumblr blog to help arrest an Advance, Missouri man on several charges.
According to detectives, Troy J. Kennedy, 31, was charged with promoting child pornography, first degree, and three counts of possession of child pornography after he posted to a blog on Tumblr on November 5, 2018. Man charged with posting 42 images, 3 videos of child pornography to blog arrested
A Poplar Bluff official said on December 6, 2018 he received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that reported a Tumblr user who posted a blog containing 42 images and three videos of confirmed child pornography on November 5, 2018.
The official said he tracked the blog’s IP address to a business and a subpoena was obtained in order to identify the IP address’s owner.
On December 18, 2018 the official said he made contact with the owner of the business and asked them who all had access to the WIFI at this location. The owner named Kennedy as one of several people with the WIFI password.
According to the official, the owner also said Kennedy was known for spending extended periods of time in the restroom with his mobile device.
The official said he compared Kennedy’s name to the email account reported by the NCMEC and found obvious similarities.
One day later on December 19, the official said he and other deputies with the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department responded to the business.
The official made contact with Kennedy and explained he had a search warrant for his person, vehicle and residence. Kennedy told the official he had never used Tumblr bur heard of it from a friend who was arrested in 2017 for child molestation.
According to the official, Kennedy confirmed that the email provided by NCMEC was Kennedy’s old email account. Kennedy told officials he no longer used the account.
The official said he searched Kennedy and found a mobile phone. Kennedy also said he had one more phone and a tablet outside in his vehicle. The official said a search of Kennedy’s vehicle revealed two other mobile devices and a tablet.
Kennedy was placed under arrest and taken to his home by the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department.
Officials said they spoke to Kennedy’s wife who also provided her mobile device in cooperation with their search. The device was returned to her shortly. Three other mobile devices were located in Kennedy’s bedroom. Officials said no other evidence was obtained while officials searched the home.
All seized items were taken to the Poplar Bluff Police Department where they were placed into evidence according to officials.
Kennedy was lodged in the Stoddard County Justice Center on the charge of promoting child pornography.
Officials said on December 31, 2018 a search warrant was obtained for the entire content of the Tumblr blog. Months later on February 19, 2019 the official investigating received an encrypted DVD from Tumblr by mail.
The disc revealed numerous images of prepubescent child pornography, child erotica and other images. The official said one image contained a photo of an adult male wearing a woman’s underwear. This photo showed a specific pattern of moles on the man’s abdomen, according to the official.
The image was taken on September 3 according to data. Another image of a man photographing himself in what appeared to be a bathroom was taken on August 8 on the same device according to data found by the official.
On April 9, 2019 the official said he obtained a search warrant to obtain photographs of Kennedy’s abdomen for comparison. An image sent by a detective showed the same specific pattern of moles on Kennedy’s abdomen as the male in the photo on Tumblr.
The bathroom where Kennedy was arrested on December 19 was also photographed and found to be a match with the photo of a man in what appeared to be a bathroom in August.
Since the conclusion of this investigation, Tumblr has deleted this blog.
According to court documents Kennedy could face five to 15 years in the Missouri department of Corrections.
