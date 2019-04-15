SLIDESHOW: 6 suspects accused of kidnapping, brutally beating Wynne man

WYNNE, AR (KAIT) -Six people are behind bars facing a laundry list of charges ranging from kidnapping to retaliation against a witness/informant or juror.
On April 8, a man contacted the Wynne Police Department to report a group of people had held him against his will and beaten him.
Following an investigation, Wynne police officers and deputies with the Cross County Sheriff’s Department arrested the following suspects: Christopher Little, 24; Tara Dunn. 26; Gregory Farmer, 40; Jarod McCammon, 41; Michael Tucker, 29; and Freda Woods, 41, on the following charges:
- Attempted murder
- Kidnapping
- Aggravated robbery
- Terroristic threatening
- Retaliation against a witness/informant or juror
- Engaging in violent criminal group activity
According to our CNN affiliate, WREG-TV in Memphis, the six suspects are accused of brutally beating Joe Immel last Sunday, April 7, at a Wynne duplex.
Immel’s brother, Adam Jacobs, said Farmer and the other suspects accused Immel of setting “somebody up for getting busted” on drug charges.
“They hog-tied him and beat him, kicked him in the face with a steel-toed boot,” Jacobs told a reporter. “They tried to drown him.”
He said Immel escaped when one of the people watching him fell asleep.
“With them getting locked up, it’s a little bit of relief,” Jacobs said. “I don’t know how they could think they could get away with something like this.”
Wynne Police Chief Jackie Clark tells Region 8 News this is an “open investigation and further arrests could be made.”
