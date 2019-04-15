Steele, MO woman accused of assault, burglary

STEELE, MO (KFVS) - A woman is accused of assault and burglary at an apartment on Thursday, April 11.
Callie Johnson, 24, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and burglary.
According to Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, Johnson is accused of entering a home and assaulting a woman with a tire iron, causing serious physical injury, at Nobel Estates Apartments.
A warrant was issued for Johnson, setting her bond at $25,000 cash only.
