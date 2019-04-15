Steele, MO woman accused of assault, burglary

Steele, MO woman accused of assault, burglary
Callie Johnson, 24, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and burglary. (Source: Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch | April 15, 2019 at 2:02 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 6:15 PM

STEELE, MO (KFVS) - A woman is accused of assault and burglary at an apartment on Thursday, April 11.

Callie Johnson, 24, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and burglary.

According to Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, Johnson is accused of entering a home and assaulting a woman with a tire iron, causing serious physical injury, at Nobel Estates Apartments.

A warrant was issued for Johnson, setting her bond at $25,000 cash only.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.