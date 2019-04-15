3 teens seriously injured in separate crashes

NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KAIT) - Two crashes Sunday sent three Missouri teens to separate hospitals with serious injuries.
The first crash happened at 8:24 p.m. on State Highway 80, four miles east of Matthews in New Madrid County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 16-year-old Makayla A. Phillips was westbound when her 2008 Pontiac G6 ran of the road, struck an embankment and overturned.
A medical helicopter flew Phillips to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis with serious injuries.
Her passenger, 15-year-old Sadie Phillips, also suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
The second crash happened less than an hour later, at 9:20 p.m., on Route BB, 1.5 miles north of West Plains in Howell County.
Lamar D. Cutter, 17, was southbound when his 2008 Dodge Nitro traveled off the right side of the roadway.
The MSHP report said Cutter overcorrected and his vehicle veered off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, became airborne and struck a tree.
He was air evacuated to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries.
