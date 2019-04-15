UT Arlington completes sweep over A-State with wins on Sunday

UT Arlington scored first in the game one, when Will Olson hit a triple to left center welcoming home Boone Montgomery. However, the Red Wolves responded in the second inning, when Tyler Duncan slashed a single to right, bringing across Sky-Lar Culver. A-State added another run when Jaylon Deshazier smashed a double to left scoring Jake Karst. Deshazier finished game one, two-for-three with two doubles and an RBI.