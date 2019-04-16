A Better Region 8: Teenage Driving Safety

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Over the weekend, a 21-year-old woman died in a Mississippi County car crash and three teens were injured in two separate crashes in Missouri.
All three crashes were one-vehicle accidents.
While any of us can get into a car crash, we noticed the ages of everyone involved.
We are not suggesting that there was any wrongdoing by any of the drivers.
We are suggesting inexperience may have played a part in the crashes.
In at least one crash, it was raining when the crash happened.
Think about how many times you've driven in the snow or ice. That's about how many times a newer driver has driven in the rain.
If you have one of these newer drivers in your family, teach them to pay extra special attention in these situations.
Many schools and insurance companies offer additional driver education courses.
Even the best drivers have accidents. That's why they're called accidents.
That said, anything we can do to keep one less accident from happening, one less person from being hurt or killed, then let's do it.
Safer roads make this a better Region Eight.
