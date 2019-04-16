Clear and dry; what’s next for Notre Dame

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Tuesday, April 16.
Weather Headlines
Clear and dry conditions this morning with temperatures much warmer than yesterday.
50s and 60s out the door will give way to mid-70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
South winds at 15 to 25 mph will gust to 30.
A few upper-level clouds will move across Region 8 today and tonight.
increasing clouds tomorrow with rain and thunderstorms.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
Making News
Experts are assessing the blackened shell of Paris’ iconic Notre Dame cathedral to establish next steps to save what remains after a devastating fire destroyed much of the almost 900-year-old building.
Three men face drug charges after a traffic stop led police to a home in Jonesboro where drugs were found.
As progress on the master bike/pedestrian trail in Jonesboro continues, safety concerns have rerouted some of the plans.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
