VIDEO: Crash shuts down Hwy. 351 at Hilltop

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A rollover crash on Highway 351 Tuesday morning caused major backups for morning commuters.
The crash happened just after 8 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Hwy. 351, near the First National Financial Park.
One car flipped over in the collision, according to Jeff Presley, E-911 director.
As many as two people were taken by ambulance from the scene, a witness told Region 8 News.
Within an hour, crews had flipped the overturned car and cleared the scene.
