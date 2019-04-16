VIDEO: Crash shuts down Hwy. 351 at Hilltop

By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 16, 2019 at 8:32 AM CDT - Updated April 16 at 9:51 AM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A rollover crash on Highway 351 Tuesday morning caused major backups for morning commuters.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Hwy. 351, near the First National Financial Park.

(Source: Samantha Strahan Nelson)
One car flipped over in the collision, according to Jeff Presley, E-911 director.

As many as two people were taken by ambulance from the scene, a witness told Region 8 News.

Within an hour, crews had flipped the overturned car and cleared the scene.

