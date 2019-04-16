Deanna Hornback hired as city’s finance director

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Deanna Hornback will serve the city of Jonesboro as their new Finance Director.
According to a release from the city, Hornback has worked in the city’s finance department since October and has most recently served as interim director.
She replaces Trever Harvey, who was fired by the city.
Harvey is accused of having sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.
Hornback is a former board member of the Northeast Arkansas Children’s Advocacy Center and a former member of the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Green Committee.
Hornback and her husband have two daughters and five grandchildren.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.