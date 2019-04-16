Driver seriously injured in one-vehicle crash near Portia

PORTIA, AR (KAIT) - A crash early Tuesday morning in Lawrence County sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
The crash, according to Corporal Phillip Roark of the Arkansas State Police, happened just before 7 a.m. on Highway 63 just south of Portia.
The driver was northbound when their vehicle crossed the center lane then both southbound lanes before running off the road.
The vehicle then struck an embankment and flew back onto the highway where it overturned.
Roark told Region 8 News the driver was flown to an undisclosed hospital with serious injuries.
