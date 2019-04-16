Fan festivities and promotions surround Arkansas State spring game

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Surrounded by multiple fan activities and promotions, the Arkansas State football team will hold its 2019 Spring Game sponsored by J-Town’s Grill on Saturday, April 20, at Centennial Bank Stadium at noon.
There is no admission charge for the game, which will be preceded by a punt, pass and kick competition for kids in 1st – 6th grades from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the First Community Bank Tailgate Community. A-State will also host a kids’ egg hunt on the practice fields adjacent to the stadium at approximately 11:00 a.m.
Gates to Centennial Bank Stadium will open at 11:00 a.m. as well, and the Red Wolves will take the field at 11:30 a.m. for pregame warm-up activities and drills. The International Tours Ticket Booth, located on the west side of the stadium, will be open for season-ticket purchases from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., and the stadium team shop will also open at 11:00 a.m. Concessions will be available on the west concourse.
There will be multiple ticket and seating promotions in place exclusively during the spring game for those in attendance, including any season ticket purchases in section SS and TT will be discounted from $100 per seat to $50. Also, those who purchase a season ticket in sections C or G will receive a complimentary seat cushion upgrade – a value of $50. Inside the stadium, open seats will be tagged for any seat moves or purchases. In order to take advantage of the promotions, the purchases must be made in person at the International Tours Ticket Booth at the stadium.
There will be various other fan fest activities taking place during the game, as well as the presentation of the first Larry Lacewell Award to the Red Wolves’ 2018 MVP. The A-State spirit squads, Howl and Scarlet will also be in attendance and available for photos and autographs. Following the conclusion of the game, which will count as A-State’s 14th spring practice, fans will be able to visit with players while taking pictures and getting autographs.
Arkansas State opened its spring camp March 26 and has two additional practices this week ahead of the spring game. The Red Wolves will practice Wednesday and Friday at 4:30 p.m., and all practices are open to the public.
A-State, one of three programs in the Group of 5 to play in at least eight consecutive bowl games, has strung together 14 consecutive years (2005-18) with a winning record at Centennial Bank Stadium. It is now 64-15 (.810 winning percentage) since the 2005 season when playing in Jonesboro.
Season tickets for A-State’s 2019 campaign are currently on sale through A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance. They are available by calling 870-972-2781, by visiting the ticket office in person or going online to AStateRedWolves.com.
