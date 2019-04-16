Fan festivities and promotions surround Arkansas State spring game

There will be multiple ticket and seating promotions in place exclusively during the spring game for those in attendance, including any season ticket purchases in section SS and TT will be discounted from $100 per seat to $50. Also, those who purchase a season ticket in sections C or G will receive a complimentary seat cushion upgrade – a value of $50. Inside the stadium, open seats will be tagged for any seat moves or purchases. In order to take advantage of the promotions, the purchases must be made in person at the International Tours Ticket Booth at the stadium.