Guitarist to play original score at Ozark Foothills FilmFest

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - The newly restored Melba Theater will soon host the first weekend of the annual film festival.
The event will kick off on April 18.
It will feature the 1925 silent film The Gold Rush, which was both directed by and starring Charlie Chaplin.
Batesville guitarist Danny Dozier has composed an original score and will perform it with the movie’s screening.
Dozier said he has watched the film and is inspired by it.
He said that each year, the FilmFest kicks off with a silent movie and live music.
He added that this is his first year to play guitar for the film festival at the Melba Theater.
“All these things tie together of our revitalization in downtown Batesville," Dozier said. “And since I’ve been involved in Main Street Batesville for six years now, I see the fruits of what we’ve been working hard for.”
To learn more about the 18th annual Ozark Foothills FilmFest, follow this link: http://www.ozarkfoothillsfilmfest.org/
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.