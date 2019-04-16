HS Sports Roundup (4/15)

By Chris Hudgison | April 15, 2019 at 11:08 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 11:08 PM

A pair of teams having great seasons played Monday afternoon in Manila. The host Lions beat Piggott in baseball to move to 16-5. Next door Riverside softball moved to 13-3 with a victory over the Lady Lions.

More scores & highlights below.

HS Baseball (4/15)

Manila 3, Piggott 0

Brookland 19, Tuckerman 4

Trumann 12, Hoxie 9

Hillcrest 7, Mammoth Spring 0

Ridgefield Christian 14, Maynard 0

Armorel 24, CRA 0

Walnut Ridge 16, Osceola 1

BIC 14, Rector 1

Highland 16, Cedar Ridge 1

Corning 9, Rivercrest 1

Sloan-Hendrix 15, Marmaduke 2

EPC 13, Cross County 8

Cotter 11, Calico Rock 3

Riverside 12, Marked Tree 8

South Side 19, McCrory 5

Palestine-Wheatley 16, Midland 4

HS Softball (4/15)

Riverside 10, Manila 2

Paragould 5, Westside 4

Brookland 9, Marion 1

Melbourne 8, Cedar Ridge 3

Melbourne 15, Cave City 0

EPC 7, Trumann 5

Southside 6, Tuckerman 3

Newport 22, White County Central 8

Rivercrest 7, Walnut Ridge 1

Hoxie 6, Gosnell 1

Viola 12, Cotter 4

Hillcrest 10, Maynard 0

Hillcrest 15, Maynard 0

Marmaduke 15, Sloan-Hendrix 0

Harrisburg 3, Bald Knob 0

Armorel 19, Piggott 8

CAC 8, Riverview 2

Koshkonong 18, Mammoth Spring 0

HS Soccer (4/15)

Valley View 6, Wynne 0 (Boys)

Valley View 9, Wynne 0 (Girls)

BIC 2, St. Joseph 1 (Boys)

Cave City 3, Mountain View 2 (Boys)

Cave City 4, Mountain View 2 (Girls)

Batesville 6, Lonoke 0 (Boys)

Brookland 6, Westside 0 (Girls)

