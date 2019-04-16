Jonesboro native Jennifer Sullivan named Tennessee women’s basketball assistant coach

Press Release from Tennessee Athletics
Tennessee women’s basketball head coach Kellie Harper has announced the first two assistants on her staff, selecting a pair of coaches with very successful stints working alongside her in Jon Harper and Jennifer Sullivan. Jon Harper is Kellie Harper’s husband, and he has been a vital member of her staff for all 15 of her previous years as a head coach. Sullivan, meanwhile, was an integral part of the program with them at Missouri State from 2013-18, serving as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator there before spending the 2018-19 season at Ohio State as an assistant coach.
“I am really pleased to announce the addition of Jon Harper and Jennifer Sullivan as assistant coaches on the Lady Vol coaching staff,” Harper said. "In addition to each of them bringing different strengths to the table, there is a proven record of us working well together as a team to build measurable success in a program. Loyalty and trust are key components in how we operate every single day. Jennifer possesses great character, has a tremendous way with people, and is very intelligent and efficient in how she goes about her work. Jon is terrific with game flow as well as time and score, and he displays a persistent coaching approach. I am excited to work beside them but even more excited for our players to have the opportunity to learn from Jennifer and Jon.”
Sullivan, who spent five seasons at Missouri State with the Harpers, joined the OSU women’s program last season. Her lone year in Columbus found the Buckeyes mixing together five graduate transfers and three freshmen with four returning players. Sullivan played an instrumental role in developing chemistry throughout the campaign. The Buckeyes started the year 4-8 but went on to win 10 of their final 15 regular season games to finish fifth in the Big Ten with a 10-8 mark.
At Missouri State, she served as the recruiting coordinator for Harper and played a significant role in the Lady Bears landing stellar recruiting classes each of her five seasons there. In her first recruiting class at MSU, Sullivan helped land a trio of all-state players from Missouri and another from Illinois that helped the Lady Bears to 79 wins and four postseason appearances during the careers, combining for 439 career games, more than 3,100 points and nearly 1,500 rebounds. Missouri State’s subsequent recruiting classes reinforced the school’s strong presence in the region, with players from Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Illinois and Minnesota signing National Letters of Intent.
Prior to making the move to Springfield, Sullivan spent the 2012-13 season as associate head coach for Garry Brodhead at the University of Louisiana in Lafayette, serving as the team’s recruiting coordinator while handling guard development and scheduling. Prior to her stint with the Ragin’ Cajuns, Sullivan was an assistant at Arkansas State in her hometown of Jonesboro for three seasons. Sullivan served as ASU’s recruiting coordinator in addition to duties with summer camps, academic monitoring and opponent scouting.
Sullivan’s strong southern ties date to her playing days at Memphis from 2001-05, where she was a three-year starter and helped the Tigers to the second round of the WNIT in 2004. She finished her Memphis career with 800 points, 310 rebounds and 99 steals, graduating in 2005 with a communications degree after being named team MVP her senior season. Sullivan remained in Memphis upon graduation as an assistant for the Rhodes College women and followed that by spending the 2007-08 season on the Memphis sideline before becoming an assistant at McNeese State for the 2008-09 campaign.
