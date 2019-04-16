Lyon College art students restore historic mural

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A historic mural in Region 8 is getting a fresh coat of paint thanks to art students at Lyon College.
The Coca-Cola mural located on Main St. in downtown Batesville was originally painted at some point in the late 1920′s or early 1930′s.
Dustyn Bork, Associate Professor of Art at Lyon College, said they started their projects last fall and began adding murals around Batesville.
The art projects caught the attention of Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director Kyle Christopher, who requested Bork and his students restore the mural.
“It’s really neat to see them add something that’s going to be permanent," Bork said, “To see themselves leaving their mark here.”
Bork said the 30-90 ft. project includes the Sprite boy, which was added on the mural in the 1940′s.
The project should be completed by the end of next week.
