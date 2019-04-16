Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley calls for special counsel

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Gray) - Sen. Josh Hawley has concerns about the behavior of FBI officials during the Trump campaign in 2016.
Last week, U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr said ‘spying did occur’ on that campaign.
Sen. Hawley has also called for a special counsel, an independent prosecutor, to lead an investigation for oversight.
Additionally, he wants to see the U.S. Senate explore the spying allegation.
He’s also speaking out on the counterintelligence investigation.
“What we are learning is, there was misbehavior, misconduct, potentially, by the sort of political officials at the FBI, maybe the Department of Justice," Sen. Hawley said, "That there was potential spying by officials, American officials, on the presidential campaign of Donald Trump. This is just unprecedented. We need to get to the bottom of this.”
The New York Times reports that the full Mueller report will be released Thursday.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.