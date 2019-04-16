Officials’ concerns reroute plans for bike, pedestrian trail

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - As progress on the master bike, pedestrian trail in Jonesboro continues, safety concerns have rerouted some of the plans.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation awarded the city a TAP grant that would have funded the section between Craighead Forest and the fire station along Harrisburg Road.
But after more consideration, some officials raised concerns about having a multi-use trail so close to a busy highway.
ARDOT suggested the grant go toward the A-State and downtown corridor instead.
And it's a change that Parks and Recreation Director Danny Kapales said will not upset the overall purpose of connectivity throughout the city.
"Their suggestion down the road would be possibly doing sidewalks with a bike lane and not having a multi-use trail," Kapales said. "So with that being the plan, that would still create connectivity along Harrisburg Road, but that would be them putting that in place."
Kapales said the change did not cost the city any extra money.
And if a resolution allowing the city to work with Fisher Arnold for the design of the A-State, downtown connector passes Tuesday night, construction in that area could start as early as late fall.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.