Traffic stop leads police to find several pounds of pot in vehicle, apartment

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Three men face drug charges after a traffic stop led police to a home in Jonesboro where drugs were found.
According to a probable cause affidavit, an investigator with the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit stopped a vehicle on April 11 in the 300-block of Gordon Street for running a stop sign.
The investigator said a strong odor or marijuana came from inside the vehicle when he approached, at which time the occupants, Nicholeous Bullard and Rajahn Watkins, were removed from the vehicle.
The investigator found two large bags of marijuana weighing approximately two pounds inside the vehicle during search. Two guns were also found inside during the search.
Bullard told the investigator, according to the affidavit, that the pot and guns belonged to him. He was taken to custody. Police found 14 grams of pot inside Bullard’s pants as well.
Agents with the Second Judicial Drug Task Force met with investigators with the Street Crimes Unit after Bullard’s arrest, at a home in the 400-block of Belt Street. The affidavit stated that Bullard and Watkins were seen leaving an apartment in that area before being pulled over by the police.
When law enforcement went up to the door of the apartment, a strong odor of marijuana came from the apartment, the affidavit stated.
Officer made contact and removed Darius Mahan from the apartment, and a search of the apartment took place.
The affidavit said that Watkins arrived back at the apartment and said one of the rooms inside was his.
Inside that room, police found a backpack was four large vacuum sealed packaged of marijuana weighing approximately four pounds each.
In the room belonging to Mahan, approximately 36 grams of weed was found along with a pipe.
The affidavit said that a third room, belonging to a person who was not present, approximately 44 grams of marijuana, a marijuana grinder, bong, and paperwork with the person’s name were found.
In the living room, dining room, and kitchen, three pounds of marijuana was found along with digital scales, zip lock baggies, and 12 empty one pound size vacuum sealed bags that contained marijuana residue, according to the affidavit.
The three men appeared before a judge on April 15.
Probable cause was found to charge Bullard with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a schedule VI substance with purpose to deliver, and running a stop sign. His bond was set a $125,000.
Watkins and Mahan were charged with distribution near certain facilities, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a schedule VI substance with purpose to deliver. Their bonds were set at $75,000.
All three suspects are out of jail on bond.
