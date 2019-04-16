Tuesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

GIRDWOOD, AK (KAIT/NBC News) - Dozens of skiers braved the icy temperatures and water in Alaska to test their limits.
For more than 40 years, Alaskans celebrate the end of the winter ski season with sun and a whole lot of fun at the annual Spring Carnival and Slush Cup.
The annual event takes place at the Alyeska Resort in the town of Girdwood.
The goal was to see who could slide across the water without falling in.
The carnival also includes a mountain bike race, tug of war and the dummy downhill competition.
