Water meter issues prompt worry in Black Rock

BLACK ROCK, AR (KAIT) - The city of Black Rock experienced water meter issues after installing new ones.
Leakage between the meters and the roads are leaving citizens with higher water bills than usual.
Black Rock Mayor Bonnie Ragsdale interviewed three companies to do the work and chose the best one that suited the job.
The issue arose when the company out of Little Rock, Core and Main, contracted the job out to an unnamed company who did not install the equipment to the water system in the city correctly.
Mayor Ragsdale said the company got in too big of a hurry.
“What we’ve had an issue with as much as anything is the people that they contracted to install them," Ragsdale said.
The city has placed around 320 meters in the city. These meters are intended to be efficient and provide a more accurate reading.
An issue at hand is between the meters and the road, meaning the city is responsible for fixing the problems.
Meanwhile, Core and Main is reimbursing the city for any fixes made to the meters and areas around them.
Mayor Ragsdale said she hopes citizens realize they are working as fast as they can.
“Just be patient and be a little considerate and understand if you’ve got a little leak here, somebody down the road may have a huge leak,” Ragsdale said. “We may need to fix theirs before we fix yours, and if it’s your responsibility, call a plumber.”
Some citizens are getting higher water bills due to the leaking, but Mayor Ragsdale said for some citizens, this isn’t the issue.
“Some people’s water bills will be higher because these meters are so much more accurate than the ones from the ‘60s and ‘70s,” Ragsdale said. “You’d have to run a gallon of water through those before they’d pick up. Theses can read a fourth of a cup of water.”
The city is paying for the entire project as no grants were awarded to the city for the new meters.
“We basically paid for over a third of it and then I’ve got it on a 10-year plan,” Ragsdale said. “Hopefully we’ll have it paid off in three years.”
Mayor Ragsdale said they are using as many workers as they can to repair the issues as quickly as possible.
