Contact KAIT

The hardworking KAIT Sales Team is always availabe to answer your questions about how to utilize the powerful advertising reach of KAIT-TV and kait8.com for your business, profession, industry or community.
Region 8 News Team Email Directory Hatton Weeks News Director @hattonweeks Josh White Assistant News Director Ronnie Weston News Operations Manager David Rounds Digital Content Manager @kait_tech Diana
Click here to contact your favorite on-air personality!
KAIT-TV strives to provide children with quality, wholesome programming that is both entertaining and educational. Click here for more information.
KAIT-TV strives to provide children with quality, wholesome programming that is both entertaining and educational. Click here for more information.