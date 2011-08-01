KAIT's mobile site and apps for smartphones and tablets

The new mobile app that Raycom stations are rolling out provides easier access to more stories, weather information you need and local, state and national news.

If you have any comments, problems or concerns with any of our mobile products, please use the form on this page to contact our digital media folks.

Like virtually all smartphone apps, we strive to update and add improvements to our news and weather apps - please be sure to keep the latest version installed on your device.

In addition, mobile users with Internet-enabled featured phones, as well as those with smartphones, can always stay in touch with Region 8 News on their devices' web browsers via our mobile web site : http://m.kait8.com

Region 8 News APP

Install on: iPhones | Androids

? StormTRACK8 Weather APP

Advanced enough for weather watching enthusiasts, yet easy enough to use for the rest of us, the Region 8 StormTEAM's weather app features an interactive radar with pan and zoom, weather watch and warnings map displays, along with notification alerts for severe weather as it happens. A 10-day forecast is always available at your fingertips, current conditions, screen widgets, plus video clips of StormTEAM forecasts from our weather studios along with other weather-related videos. Available for iPhones and Androids by searching on 'KAIT' in your respective marketplaces.

The free Region 8 News app is now available in the marketplace associated with your smartphone - clicking the links above will take you directly to the download areas, expand the image above to use QR Codes, or you can simply search 'KAIT' in Apple's App Store, Android Market, or Blackberry App World.

QR Code Info Shortcut: QR codes ('quick response') are the 21st century cousin of bar codes. With your desktop or laptop system, and your properly equipped smartphone at hand, the QR code display below is a simple, reliable, one-stop place to get all our apps. A 'properly equipped' smartphone is simply one that has a bar code /QR code reader app installed, many of which are free to the user. When you use the code reader app to scan our QR codes, your smartphone will show a direct link that makes it easy to download and install the selected app in a single step.

FAQ: What's so great about the new Region 8 News app? In addition to all the news, weather, and sports content you've come to expect with our old app, the new app now plays video, has much improved ways you can share pictures or video, send in news tips, offers breaking news alerts, and, of course, share stories and images via Facebook and Twitter.

To save space on your smartphone and assure you are getting the latest updates from the Region 8 newsroom, we advise users to uninstall our old news app as soon as possible.

m.kait8.com mobile site for smartphone browsers and Internet-enabled feature phones such as a Motorola Tundra, Nokia 6350, Samsung Rugby II, etc. (Note: this is the same mobile site originally known as Region8Togo.com and K8ToGo.com and should be accessed by using m.kait8.com )

Over 300,000 daily unique visitors visited our mobile web site in a typical month, and each will be glad to know that upgrading to the new mobile site should require little or no intervention on their part. Mobile site users will simply see the new upgrade.

FAQ: A few users report that the mobile site is not working, or that they have 'lost it'. Some users may need to clear the cache of their phone's mobile browser to use the new upgraded site. This is actually something that needs to be done occasionally with most phones anyway.

FAQ: What's the differences in the Region 8 News APP and mobile SITE? As stated above, the APP requires a supported smartphone to run it - iPhones, most Androids, and Blackberrys. The APP installs on your phone, and gives you the added abilities to watch video, send in pictures, and receive breaking news notifications. While lacking these added abilities, the mobile SITE will run on any Internet-enabled feature phone that offers web browsing, by just accessing any one of the mobile URLs above without having to install anything.