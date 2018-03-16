Diana Davis

Medical reporting is a central focus for Diana. She has taken us into the operating room several times for stories on procedures like open heart surgery and also highlighted instances where people were heartless. She and a photographer surprised would-be thieves as they attempted to steal from a charity's donation bin. Diana has unraveled red tape crippling Arkansas' adoption program. That report led to top-level DHS officials answering for their actions in front of lawmakers. Twenty-five years of reporting and she still finds new stories of inspiration and investigates abuse.