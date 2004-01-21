Winter Weather Closings - Employers

P L E A S E R E A D:



As a service to the Region 8 communities, kait8.com offers a self-service, online closing reporting system during inclement weather for schools, daycares, churches and employers.

Schools and daycares should have a code to use and call a designated number to access our closings system. If you are having any problems with this system, please contact rweston@kait8.com



Churches and Employers should use the links into the system in the closings menu as described below



To participate, designate a representative of your organization as the one who will report closings or other weather associated messages. This representative first needs to register, and subsequently, login to update the status of your organization during inclement weather.



To register, click into 'churches' or 'employers', then choose 'Register'.



Registered users from last year are still active and may 'Login' under their category above. New users are urged to register during fair weather periods to avoid the rush to register when inclement weather is approaching. Each registration is subject to a verification process.





To report an EVENT cancellation for online posting, please email the following information to idirector@kait8.com